Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
(Updates at end of innings)
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE Dec 30 Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc hammered Pakistan's bowlers before the Australian captain declared Australia's first innings closed at 624 for eight before lunch, with a lead of 181 runs on the fifth day of the second test in Melbourne on Wednesday.
Australia's bowlers will have 68 overs to try to dismiss Pakistan in their second innings and wrap up the three-match series with a game to spare.
Tail-ender Starc blasted seven sixes, a record at the MCG, before he was caught by Asad Shafiq for 84 from 91 balls, pulling Sohail Khan to square leg.
Nathan Lyon was out for 12, skying a return catch to bowler Yasir Shah and skipper Smith promptly declared, leaving the ground unbeaten on 165.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.