Cricket-Warner wins Allan Border medal again
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
SYDNEY Jan 4 Australia declared their first innings at 538 for eight before tea on the second day of the third test against Pakistan on Wednesday.
Peter Handscomb had earlier followed David Warner and Matt Renshaw to become the third Australian to score a century in the match, which is a dead rubber after the hosts won the first two tests in the series. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.
Jan 23 New Zealand's nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second test at Hagley Oval on Monday appeared to be an easy victory on paper though captain Kane Williamson felt it was far from that.