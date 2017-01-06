Cricket-Warner wins Allan Border medal again
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
SYDNEY Jan 6 Pakistan were dismissed for 315 in their first innings in reply to Australia's 538-8 declared after lunch on the fourth day of the third test on Friday.
The hosts did not enforce the follow-on and will bat in their second innings with 10 players after opener Matt Renshaw was ruled out of the rest of the match by a concussion.
Pakistan's Younus Khan made 175 not out and Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood finished with figures of 4-55.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.
Jan 23 New Zealand's nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second test at Hagley Oval on Monday appeared to be an easy victory on paper though captain Kane Williamson felt it was far from that.