PERTH Nov 17 Australia pace bowler Mitchell Johnson will retire from all international cricket at the conclusion of the second test against New Zealand later on Tuesday, Cricket Australia said.

The 34-year-old left-armer, the 2009 and 2014 International Cricket Council (ICC) Player of the Year, is fourth on the all-time list of wicket takers for Australia with 311 wickets.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by xxxxx)