MELBOURNE May 11 A toe injury that kept
Mitchell Johnson out of cricket for the entire Australian summer
might have saved his career, the paceman said on Friday.
Johnson, who tore ligaments in his big toe during
Australia's test victory over South Africa in Johannesburg in
November, said he had lost passion for the game last year and
was unsure if he could continue to perform at the highest level.
"Going into that test in Joburg, I was unsure if I could
perform to be honest," the 30-year-old told reporters in Perth.
"It was at that point where I really just wanted to get away
from the game and step back from it.
"The injury did come at the right time. I'd probably lost a
bit of interest in playing the game.
"If I didn't get the injury, if I kept going, I could have
got dropped and that could have been it.
"That (retirement) could have been on the cards for sure."
Johnson was named on Thursday in Australia's one-day squad
for next month's tour of Ireland and England, with selectors
hoping the enigmatic quick can regain top form in time for the
Twenty20 World Cup in September.
The moody Johnson has previously admitted to suffering a
crisis of confidence after an infamous spell of wayward bowling
during Australia's Ashes tour of England in 2009.
The left-armer's wavering form, mixing erratic spells with
occasionally devastating salvoes of swing bowling, has proved a
constant source of frustration for Australian cricket fans and
media.
Johnson, the ICC's cricketer-of-the-year in 2009, said he
had been glad to be away from the spotlight while his toe
recovered from surgery.
"I guess being away from the media helped a little bit, not
copping it day in, day out," he said. "So that's been a bit of a
relief."
Johnson's injury lay-off has coincided with the rise of
young fast bowler James Pattinson and the resurgence of Peter
Siddle and Ben Hilfenhaus into a potent bowling combination in
tests.
With Ryan Harris, Mitchell Starc and teenager Pat Cummins
all pressing for selection, Johnson faces a battle to win his
test spot back, but will have a chance to impress selectors
having been named in an Australia A squad for two four-day games
against the England Lions in August.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)