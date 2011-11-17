By Ken Borland
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Nov 17 South Africa batsman
Jacques Kallis put personal accomplishment aside and said a
third batting collapse in four innings in their series against
Australia was down to poor batting.
South Africa lost six wickets for 25 runs on the first day
of the second test to be bowled out for 266, following hot on
the heels of their collapse to 96 all out and Australia's own
abysmal effort of 47 all out in the first test in Cape Town.
"There were a lot of soft dismissals, far too many. It was
poor execution and shot-making, we were a bit too loose and it
shouldn't happen in test cricket. No one needed to be told that
it wasn't good enough," Kallis told a news conference on
Thursday.
Kallis typified the day with his innings of 54, an imperious
effort that came off just 41 balls at the Wanderers, before
getting out with a poor shot.
He reached his 55th test half-century when he flicked
paceman Peter Siddle for an audacious six over square-leg. Three
balls later, a similar shot for four saw the 36-year-old become
just the fourth batsman to score 12,000 test runs.
But Kallis then casually flicked Siddle's next delivery to
midwicket to be caught by Usman Khawaja above his head.
"Unfortunately there was one too many events in that over!"
Kallis quipped. "When you play as long as I have, then the
milestones come automatically. But it was disappointing to get
out the way I did."
Kallis, whose side won the Cape Town test, reckoned the
South African bowlers would have to show more patience than
their wild batsmen.
"There's enough in the pitch, we saw the ball move around,
and if we bowl well and in the right areas, then there's no
reason we can't do the same to Australia," the all-rounder said.
"It becomes a bit flat after the new ball, so we need to be
patient, drive our areas and not give them any freebies."
Debutant Australian paceman Pat Cummins bowled tidily all
day and snared the major wicket of Hashim Amla, having him
caught in the slips for 19.
"It was a brilliant day for us, we would definitely have
taken 266 all out after losing the toss at the start of the day.
It was a great fightback," Cummins said.
"There's not a lot of sideways movement off the pitch, but
the ball swung throughout the day and there's good carry and
pace. If you bang the ball in, you get your reward."
