PERTH, Nov 15 Top order batsman Usman Khawaja
has been ruled out of Australia's next two test matches by the
hamstring strain he sustained against New Zealand at the WACA on
Saturday.
The 28-year-old lefthander, who returned from more than two
years in the test wilderness to score centuries in the first two
matches against the Black Caps, pulled up while chasing a ball
to the boundary.
Cricket Australia on Sunday confirmed the Pakistan-born
batsman would miss the final match of the New Zealand series and
the opening test against West Indies.
"Usman suffered a left hamstring injury in the field
yesterday afternoon and underwent scans in Perth this morning,"
team physiotherapist David Beakley said in a news release.
"The scans have indicated a moderate hamstring muscle strain
which means it is likely he will be unavailable for the next two
test matches in Adelaide and Hobart."
Australia meet New Zealand in the world's first day-night
test match starting on Nov. 27 at the Adelaide Oval and play the
first of their three matches against West Indies in Tasmania in
mid December.
Khawaja missed much of last summer with a left knee injury
and his absence from the side will be a big blow to Australia,
who have often struggled to fill the number three berth in the
batting order.
His new setback may pave the way for a test call-up for one
of the Western Australian duo of Shaun Marsh or Cameron
Bancroft.
