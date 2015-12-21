MELBOURNE, Dec 21 Usman Khawaja proved his
fitness with an unbeaten century in the domestic Twenty20 Big
Bash League at the weekend to secure his place in the Australia
team for the second test against West Indies.
Australia coach Darren Lehmann had said the top order
batsman's place in the team for the Melbourne test, which starts
on Saturday, was assured if he could prove he had recovered from
a left hamstring strain.
Despite having missed Sydney Thunder's first outing of the
season because of the injury, Khawaja scored a match-winning 109
off 70 balls and looked sharp in the field in a convincing
runout at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.
"I'm really happy with the way it felt to be honest,"
Khawaja said in a televised interview after the one-run victory
over the Melbourne Stars.
"The test was when I went back out on the field and how it
felt backing up and it felt really good.
"The longer I was out there the more I started trusting my
body. I was a little bit anxious at the start but the further
along I got through the more happy I felt.
"I'm really happy with the start, I'll keep trying to tick
all the boxes and keep trying to work on my body. Fingers
crossed, I'll be right for the rest of the summer."
Khawaja was handed his third chance to establish himself in
test cricket after a raft of retirements over the last 12 months
left Australia low on experienced top order batsmen.
Taking the tricky berth at number three in the batting
order, the stylish lefthander grasped his opportunity with both
hands with 174 against New Zealand in Brisbane and an innings of
121 in the second test in Perth.
The hamstring injury forced him to sit out the inaugural
day-night test in Adelaide, which secured the New Zealand series
for Australia, as well as the thumping win in Hobart that began
the three-match series against West Indies.
The 29-year-old is viewed as the long-term custodian of the
"first drop" position for Australia so Shaun Marsh, who came in
to replace Khawaja for the last two tests, looks likely to drop
out of the team for the Boxing Day test.
Marsh will count himself unlucky after helping usher
Australia to victory in Adelaide and scoring 182 in a world
record fourth-wicket partnership of 449 with Adam Voges in
Hobart.
