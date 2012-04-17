April 17 Stuart Law, who announced he was quitting the Bangladesh national coach's job on Monday, has taken up a coaching role with Cricket Australia's Centre of Excellence (COE).

The former Australia batsman will return to his home city of Brisbane to spend more time with his family. The Australian cricket academy is also located in Brisbane.

Law, who acted as interim coach for Sri Lanka before joining Bangladesh, will start in his new role after serving his notice period as Bangladesh coach.

"The opportunity to return home to be closer with family and work in Brisbane with Australia's established and emerging talent was too good to pass up," Law was quoted as saying in a CA statement.

"I thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the Bangladesh players for their support and will be watching their progress with keen interest over the coming months and years."

The 43-year-old, who played one test and 54 one-day internationals for his country, will be the high performance coach, deputy to COE head coach Troy Cooley.

"Stuart is a current international coach with recent demonstrable success and we're fortunate to have secured his services in the Australian cricket landscape," COE manager Belinda Clark said in a statement.

"He has experienced success with two international teams, periods that included an ICC Cricket World Cup final appearance with Sri Lanka in 2011 and Bangladesh's first Asia Cup final last month.

"His knowledge of the sub-continent and England, and his experience with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, will bring a global perspective to the COE."

The high point of Law's coaching tenure came at the Asia Cup last month, where hosts Bangladesh defeated regional heavyweights India and Sri Lanka during the group stage before narrowly losing the final to Pakistan. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)