April 17 Stuart Law, who announced he was
quitting the Bangladesh national coach's job on Monday, has
taken up a coaching role with Cricket Australia's Centre of
Excellence (COE).
The former Australia batsman will return to his home city of
Brisbane to spend more time with his family. The Australian
cricket academy is also located in Brisbane.
Law, who acted as interim coach for Sri Lanka before joining
Bangladesh, will start in his new role after serving his notice
period as Bangladesh coach.
"The opportunity to return home to be closer with family and
work in Brisbane with Australia's established and emerging
talent was too good to pass up," Law was quoted as saying in a
CA statement.
"I thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the Bangladesh
players for their support and will be watching their progress
with keen interest over the coming months and years."
The 43-year-old, who played one test and 54 one-day
internationals for his country, will be the high performance
coach, deputy to COE head coach Troy Cooley.
"Stuart is a current international coach with recent
demonstrable success and we're fortunate to have secured his
services in the Australian cricket landscape," COE manager
Belinda Clark said in a statement.
"He has experienced success with two international teams,
periods that included an ICC Cricket World Cup final appearance
with Sri Lanka in 2011 and Bangladesh's first Asia Cup final
last month.
"His knowledge of the sub-continent and England, and his
experience with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, will bring a global
perspective to the COE."
The high point of Law's coaching tenure came at the Asia Cup
last month, where hosts Bangladesh defeated regional
heavyweights India and Sri Lanka during the group stage before
narrowly losing the final to Pakistan.
