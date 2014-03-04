MUMBAI, March 4 Mitchell Johnson and Dale Steyn have once again underlined the need for speed in test cricket with their recent exploits, former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee said on Tuesday.

Johnson, recalled after more than a year in the test wilderness, took 37 England wickets in Australia's recent 5-0 Ashes whitewash, instilling fear in the minds of the batsmen with his raw pace and steep bounce.

He continued his superb form against South Africa, taking 12 wickets in Australia's victory in the first test in Centurion.

Steyn, long considered to the best fast bowler in world cricket, produced a ferocious spell to inspire South Africa to a crushing 231-run win over Australia in the second test in Port Elizabeth.

"There's been a lot said about guys bowling spin, guys who are all-rounders and great batsmen... that's what cricket is all about," Lee told reporters.

"I do agree with all that but we've seen recently that the most successful test cricketing nations around are because of their fast bowling.

"Fast bowling counts and we have the Australian pace attack that has been fantastic. We have Steyn who I still think with Johnson are the best bowlers in the world right now.

"Morne Morkel and Steyn are the two guys who build the foundation for South Africa. It's incredible to think that they both can bowl over 150 kmph and still bowl line and length.

"No one likes facing fast bowling and certainly if they get something to handle like what Mitchell Johnson has done. He's terrorised batsman across the world."

Lee, who took 310 wickets in 76 tests for Australia, and Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar were the best exponents of raw pace during their prime years and regularly competed for the unofficial title of the fastest bowler in the world.

Speaking at an event to promote tourism in Melbourne for next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Lee said he would be "biased" if asked to pick which bowling attack was better between Australia and South Africa.

Australia lost 4-0 in India last year followed by a 3-0 Ashes drubbing in England and few would have bet on them doing what they did to England during the return Ashes series.

Lee, 37, credited Johnson for Australia's sudden revival along with coach Darren Lehmann.

"Mitchell Johnson has been outstanding. He's been the turnaround for us and he has changed the whole fate of Australian cricket," Lee said.

"Australia is feeling a lot confident now and the most credit should go to Mitchell Johnson." (Editing by Ed Osmond)