MELBOURNE Feb 5 Australia paceman Brett
Lee suffered a broken foot during Friday's Twenty20 match
against India and will likely miss the entire one-day tri-series
against the tourists and Sri Lanka.
"Brett Lee sustained a fracture of his right foot when he
was struck by a ball in the last over of his spell during the
... T20 against India at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) on
Friday night," team doctor Trefor James said in a Cricket
Australia statement on Sunday.
"He was able to complete the over however the foot became
more painful and swollen the following day. An x-ray has
confirmed a fracture of the small toe and we now expect Brett
will return to cricket in four-six weeks."
A replacement player would not be decided upon until after
Australia's first match of the series against India at the MCG
later on Sunday, the team said.
