Aug 9 Just hours after his team surrendered the Ashes in abject fashion, Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann has come under fire for turning to Twitter in search of tickets to an English Premier League soccer match.

While Australia have some extra down-time after the fourth test at Trent Bridge ended within three days, the tourists have much to ponder ahead of the final match at The Oval after losing the series to England 3-1.

Some 50 miles (80 km) up the road from Nottingham, Stoke City host Liverpool in their EPL opener later on Sunday and Lehmann took to Twitter seeking help with tickets.

"Would like to go to Stoke v Liverpool with a couple of people anyone help? @stokecity or @LFC can you please retweet." the 45-year-old tweeted.

With Australian cricket fans still reeling from their team's capitulation, and the retirement announcement by captain Michael Clarke, many suggested Lehmann had more important things to worry about.

"Probably not the best timing to be sending out a tweet like that, maybe take the team with u to learn their defensive game," one respondent with the Twitter handle Ben McGrath offered.

"I've also got some Trent Bridge Day 5 tickets to get off my hands if anyone wants :-)" said another.

Lehmann later responded "Thanks so much for the abuse was asking a question that people might help. Don't bother now! Thanks again people for being so abusive."

Only 18 months after helping Australia regain the Ashes on home soil with a 5-0 whitewash of England, Lehmann's performance as coach and selector has come under renewed scrutiny.

Selectors were heavily criticised for their surprising decision to replace all-rounder Mitchell Marsh with his older brother, Shaun.

Batsman Marsh failed in both innings, while the lack of his brother's support as a fourth seamer placed the Australian pace attack under additional strain.

The gambit also saw Clarke demoted to fifth in the batting order, a move seen as an act of protection for the struggling captain.

Lehmann has now lost two out of three Ashes series in charge and many in Australia feel his time is up.

The team are set to undergo a transformation with an influx of youth under Steven Smith, who is expected to be announced as captain after Clarke's final test in charge at The Oval. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)