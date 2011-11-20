FACTBOX-Cricket-Former England test captain Alastair Cook
Feb 6 Factbox on opening batsman Alastair Cook, who stepped down as England test captain on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG Nov 20 South Africa were 314 for seven in their second innings, leading by 284 runs, at lunch on the fourth day of the second test against Australia at the Wanderers on Sunday.
Scores
South Africa 266 (Jacques Kallis 54, AB de Villiers 64, Ashwell Prince 50; Peter Siddle 3-69) and 314 for seven (Hashim Amla 105, AB de Villiers 73; Pat Cummins three for 65).
Australia 296 (Shane Watson 88, Phil Hughes 88; Dale Steyn 4-64).
(Compiled by Ken Borland. Editing by Alastair Himmer)
Feb 6 Factbox on opening batsman Alastair Cook, who stepped down as England test captain on Monday.
* Root favourite to take over test captaincy (Adds quotes and details)
Feb 6 Alastair Cook has stepped down as England's test captain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.