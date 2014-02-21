UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Feb 21 South Africa were 323 for five wickets at lunch on the second day of the second test against Australia at St George's Park on Friday.
Scores: South Africa 323-5 (AB de Villiers 102 not out, D. Elgar 83, JP Duminy 59 not out, F. Du Plessis 55) v Australia (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.