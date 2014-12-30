UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
MELBOURNE Dec 30 Australia declared their second innings closed at 318-9 bringing lunch early on day five of the third test in Melbourne on Tuesday. Australia set India 384 runs to win.
Australia: 318-9 dec (C. Rogers 69, S. Marsh 99) & 530 (C. Rogers 57, S. Watson 52, B. Haddin 55, R. Harris 74, S. Smith 192; Mohammed Shami 4-138, U. Yadav 3-130, R. Ashwin 3-134) v India 465 (M. Vijay 68, V. Kohli 169, A. Rahane 147; R. Harris 4-70, M. Johnson 3-135) (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.