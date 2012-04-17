By Julian Linden
PORT OF SPAIN, April 17 The rain was pelting
down in Trinidad on Tuesday and Nathan Lyon did not have a
wicket to his name so he decided to use the spare time to get
some answers.
He approached the Australian team coach Mickey Arthur and
the team's elder statesman, Ricky Ponting, and asked them for
some advice.
Then, when the sun came out and the ground dried up enough
for play to resume, he produced a seven-over spell of sublime
offspin, in which he captured five wickets, including the West
Indian dangerman Shivnarine Chanderpaul for 94 to turn the match
back in Australia's favour.
"There was no problem but you can always look to improve and
get advice from people you trust," he later told reporters.
"We just sat down purely because there was a big break and
we had a chance to look at my bowling and try to improve."
Lyon would not reveal exactly what Arthur and Ponting told
him but said he was only too eager to learn anything he could
from them.
"This is my 12th test match and my 20th first-class game so
I've got a lot of work to do and a lot of learning to do about
cricket full stop," he said.
"It was just another chance we saw to sit down and talk and
debrief and get something out of it."
It was just the second time Lyon had taken five wickets in
an innings for Australia.
The first time was on his test debut against Sri Lanka last
year, when he made an incredible start to his test career,
capturing a wicket with his first delivery.
The 24-year-old did not show the same boyish excitement as
he did with his first five wicket-haul although he said it was
more rewarding in some ways because of the hard work that went
into it.
"It's certainly amazing to get another five-for for
Australia," he said.
"Today was a really hard toil and I thought all our bowlers
as a bowling unit bowled pretty well.
"We could have been better in a few different areas but in
saying that we stayed with it and the investment session before
lunch, someone was going to get the rewards and I was just lucky
enough to get the rewards at the end of the day."
