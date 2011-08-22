COLOMBO Aug 22 Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith
Malinga was unaware he had become the first player to take three
one-day international hat-tricks until after the match against
Australia on Monday.
Malinga, nicknamed "Slinger Malinga" due to his distinctive
round-arm action, ripped out Mitchell Johnson, John Hastings and
Xavier Doherty in an explosive burst which set up Sri Lanka's
four-wicket victory in the fifth match of the series.
"I realised that I had become the first bowler to take three
hat tricks in ODI cricket only after the match," Malinga told
reporters.
"I am extremely happy that I emulated the feat of two other
fast bowlers whom I had seen and admired Wasim Akram and
Chaminda Vaas.
"It is these kinds of performances that you are remembered
after you have retired from the game. I was not expecting
anything like this when I came on to bowl. My job is to take
wickets and help the team to win," he said.
Malinga, 27, retired from test cricket this year due to a
knee injury which prevented him from bowling long spells.
"Some people thought that I took this decision for financial
gains. But it was not so. I love the game so much that I want to
play as long as I can. I know my knee won't allow me a long
career if I continued to play test cricket," said Malinga.
"I have no ambitions to return to Test cricket in the
future. My future is in the one-day game and Twenty20 cricket.
That way I can serve my country better and longer," he said.
Malinga's two previous hat-tricks were performed in the
World Cups in 2007 against South Africa when he took four
wickets in four balls and in 2011 against Kenya at the same
venue.
Australian captain Michael Clarke heaved a sigh of relief
that his team will not come up against Malinga in the upcoming
three-test series.
"He is an excellent bowler," Clarke said. "He's got an
excellent yorker and an equally good slower ball. I am glad that
he is not playing us in the test series,"
Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan said he was lucky to
have Malinga in his team.
"Malinga is a great asset. Everyone can't do Malinga's job.
He is an experienced wicket-taking bowler in our fast bowling
attack.
"Every time you give him the ball he will take wickets for
you not only today but in the last few years. As a captain I am
really lucky that Malinga is in my side."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)