MELBOURNE Oct 13 All-rounder Mitchell Marsh
will replace fast bowler Brett Lee in the Australia squad for
the one-day internationals in South Africa, the country's
cricket board said on Thursday.
Lee, who was ruled out of Australia' one-day and Twenty20
fixtures in South Africa after being diagnosed with
appendicitis, underwent successful surgery in Cape Town on
Monday, Cricket Australia said in a statement.
Marsh, who turns 20 next Thursday, is the son of former
Australia cricketer Geoff and brother of Australia batsman Shaun
and is yet to make his international debut.
The all-rounder, part of Australia's side for the two
Twenty20 internationals against South Africa, will now remain
with the squad for the three one-day fixtures.
"Mitchell is a very exciting young all-rounder who we
consider has the ability to have a significant impact at
international level," chairman of selectors Andrew Hilditch said
in a statement.
"The one-day squad already has four specialist fast bowlers
in Doug Bollinger, Mitchell Johnson, James Pattinson and Patrick
Cummins so the national selection panel did not consider it
necessary to replace Brett with a specialist fast bowler."
"Mitchell was very close to selection in the one-day squad
when it was initially picked and Brett's unfortunate illness has
provided a great opportunity for him to gain further experience
at the international level."
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John
O'Brien; To query or comment on this story, email
