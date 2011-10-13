MELBOURNE Oct 13 All-rounder Mitchell Marsh will replace fast bowler Brett Lee in the Australia squad for the one-day internationals in South Africa, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.

Lee, who was ruled out of Australia' one-day and Twenty20 fixtures in South Africa after being diagnosed with appendicitis, underwent successful surgery in Cape Town on Monday, Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Marsh, who turns 20 next Thursday, is the son of former Australia cricketer Geoff and brother of Australia batsman Shaun and is yet to make his international debut.

The all-rounder, part of Australia's side for the two Twenty20 internationals against South Africa, will now remain with the squad for the three one-day fixtures.

"Mitchell is a very exciting young all-rounder who we consider has the ability to have a significant impact at international level," chairman of selectors Andrew Hilditch said in a statement.

"The one-day squad already has four specialist fast bowlers in Doug Bollinger, Mitchell Johnson, James Pattinson and Patrick Cummins so the national selection panel did not consider it necessary to replace Brett with a specialist fast bowler."

"Mitchell was very close to selection in the one-day squad when it was initially picked and Brett's unfortunate illness has provided a great opportunity for him to gain further experience at the international level." (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)