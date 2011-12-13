SYDNEY Dec 13 Australian batsman Shaun Marsh
has been withdrawn from the team to play India in a tour match
next week and is unlikely to be fit for the opening test on Dec.
26, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old's ongoing injury problem is a blow as he had
been expected to compete for a place in the Australian top
order, which is under intense scrutiny after Monday's first test
defeat to New Zealand since 1993.
Marsh, who scored a century on his test debut in Sri Lanka
in September, has not played since injuring his back in the
first test against South Africa last month, which Australia lost
after being skittled for 47 in the second innings.
He had been selected to play for a Chairman's XI in Canberra
in India's second tour match, which starts next Monday, but has
now been ruled doubtful for the Boxing Day test at the Melbourne
Cricket Ground (MCG).
"While we are hopeful, Shaun's chances of recovering
sufficiently in order to be considered for the first test
against India are considered unlikely at this stage," Cricket
Australia's Pat Howard said.
Ed Cowan, who has been in prolific form with the bat as an
opener for Tasmania this year, has been moved from the team for
India's first tour match, which starts in Canberra on Thursday,
to replace Marsh in the second.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
