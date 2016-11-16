UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia seal series 4-1 after record Warner-Head stand
* Babar, Sharjeel offer some resistance (Updates with Australia win)
MELBOURNE Nov 16 Rod Marsh has resigned as Australia's chairman of selectors in the wake of the test team's 2-0 series loss to South Africa.
The former test wicketkeeper had intended to step down in mid-2017 but announced he was vacating the role immediately.
"This is my own decision and no-one within Cricket Australia has pressured me or even suggested that I should do this," Marsh said in a media release.
"Clearly, though, it is time for some fresh thinking, just as it is for our test team to welcome some new faces as we build for the future." (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
* Babar, Sharjeel offer some resistance (Updates with Australia win)
Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Adelaide, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Ria
CAPE TOWN, Jan 25 AB de Villiers's sparkling half century could not prevent Sri Lanka from snatching a five-wicket victory with one ball to spare as they capitalised on six dropped catches by South Africa in the third Twenty20 on Wednesday.