SYDNEY May 11 Australia cricket suffered a
major blow on Friday when Craig McDermott decided to step down
as bowling coach after just a year in the job because of the
demands of touring with the side.
McDermott has overseen a transformation in Australian pace
bowling in the last year, rejuvenating seasoned campaigners like
Ben Hilfenhaus and Peter Siddle and introducing exciting new
talents like Pat Cummins and James Pattinson.
"It has been a very difficult decision to leave my position
as the bowling coach of the Australian cricket team, a job I
have thoroughly enjoyed since beginning 12 months ago," he said
in a Cricket Australia media release.
"However, the team's schedule is a particularly busy one and
after looking at the upcoming touring demands, I felt this to be
the right decision from a personal and professional point of
view."
McDermott took over last year after the humiliating home
Ashes defeat and set about revitalising a bowling unit which had
been ruthlessly put to the sword by the English batsmen.
Bowling with much more discipline and clear strategies for
individual batsmen, Australia's seamers succeeded in suffocating
India's celebrated batting line-up and were instrumental in the
4-0 test whitewash around the turn of this year.
"Craig has done outstanding job since taking over the role
and without doubt will be very difficult to replace," coach
Mickey Arthur said.
"As the Australian public and cricket world has seen, Craig
has taken our fast bowlers to another level and his skills and
experience will be sorely missed around the group.
"However, we completely understand and respect Craig's
decision. The international schedule is a particularly busy one
and family must always come first."
McDermott, who in his career as a quick bowler took 291
wickets in 71 tests for Australia in the late 1980s and early
1990s, said he would continue to "provide input" through Cricket
Australia's Centre of Excellence.
"It has been a great honour to work with our most exciting
bowlers over this period and we have achieved much success," he
said.
"The progression of particular players and the improvement
of depth in Australian bowling stocks has been the result of
much hard work from both sides and is something I am
particularly proud of."
