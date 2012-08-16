Aug 16 Alister McDermott is set to follow his
father Craig into international cricket after being added to
Australia's squad for the one-day series against Pakistan in the
United Arab Emirates.
The 21-year-old McDermott, who was the leading wicket-taker
in Australia's domestic one-day competition last season,
replaces Clint McKay in the squad for the three-match series
after the bowler pulled a hamstring during a practice match in
Darwin.
"Alister was impressive in all formats last summer and
bowled very well for Australia A against Durham last week," said
national selector John Inverarity.
"He is a very fit and disciplined young man who bowls with
good sense and good control."
His father Craig played 71 tests and 138 ODIs from
1984-1996, and in a year-long stint as head bowling coach,
oversaw Australia's 4-0 whitewash of India in the test series
earlier this year before stepping down in May.
The younger McDermott, who shares his father's red hair and
possesses a similar bowling action, has raised big expectations
in Australia since winning a rookie contract with Queensland
state when still at high school.
Australia play their first ODI against Pakistan on Aug. 28
at Sharjah.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Ian Ransom)