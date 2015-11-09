BRISBANE, Nov 9 New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has not given up on a first series win in Australia for 30 years despite defeat at the Gabba on Monday and hopes paceman Tim Southee will be able to play a part in the second test. Australia romped to a thumping 208-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-test series on Monday after dismissing the last seven New Zealand batsmen before lunch on the final day. The Black Caps were on the back foot after conceding 389 runs on day one and their attempts to get back into the match were hindered by a back injury to fast bowler Southee, who was unable to bowl in Australia's second innings. "I thought Tim bowled very well for us on that first day and he battled through a pretty tough back injury as well," McCullum said. "We're hopeful that he'll be able to step up for that next test match. We'll give him every chance, he's one of our leaders. "All the other guys will be better for that run as well. We have shown in the past that we're a bounce back side. "We've achieved some special things of late and it is going to take a special effort over the next couple of tests to come out with the spoils." The second test starts on Friday in Perth, where a loss would mean an end to New Zealand's run of seven test series without defeat. New Zealand's chances of a victory would be greatly enhanced with strike bowlers Southee and Trent Boult taking the new ball on what is traditionally a pace friendly deck at the WACA. One man who will not be in the side is all-rounder James Neesham, who batted on Monday despite a back injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the series. Left arm pace bowler Mitchell McClenaghan will join the squad in place of Neesham, while seamer Neil Wagner has already been called up as cover for Southee. McCullum said there had been some positives for New Zealand to take away from Brisbane, not least the form of top order batsman Kane Williamson, who scored 140 and 59 in two defiant innings. "Kane Williamson, probably the best hundred I've ever seen from a New Zealander in the time that I've been playing," McCullum said. "Just full of class and just once again showed how good a player he is that he can score runs in any conditions against any attack in the world." The Black Caps skipper showed some of his own batting brilliance on Monday with a run-a-ball 80 featuring 10 fours and two sixes. The innings, and effectively New Zealand's hopes of forcing a draw, came to an end in controversial circumstances when he was given out caught behind. Television pictures showing he had not made contact with the ball. "That's cricket," he said. "Both Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth are outstanding umpires who are allowed to make the occasional mistake, you have to cop it sweet. That didn't win or lose us the game." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)