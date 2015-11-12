PERTH, Nov 12 New Zealand pace bowler Tim
Southee will make the decision about whether he is fit enough to
play in the second test against Australia starting on Friday,
skipper Brendon McCullum said on Thursday.
Southee suffered an irritated disc and was unable to bowl in
Australia's second innings in the first test, which the tourists
lost by a thumping 208 runs on Monday.
The 26-year-old, whose new-ball partnership with Trent Boult
has been a key factor in the Black Caps success of the last two
years, will bowl at training later on Thursday.
"We'll speak to him throughout the practice and have a yarn
to him later on," McCullum told ABC radio at the WACA.
"Tim's a strong leader in this group and he's an absolute
champion within the set-up and we'll give him as long as he
needs but ultimately he'll be very, very honest with his
assessment.
"He'll do what's right for the team and hopefully that is
that he can take his place in the line-up because he's an
outstanding bowler and an influential member for us."
New Zealand will be forced to make at least one change from
their team for the first test even if Southee is fit, after
all-rounder James Neesham was ruled out of the rest of the
series after also suffering a back injury.
Uncapped left-arm bowler Mitchell McClenaghan was brought in
to the squad as a replacement for Neesham, while his fellow
paceman Neil Wagner was flown over from New Zealand as cover for
Southee.
The Black Caps also have young pace bowler Matt Henry in the
squad, who is likely to join Boult and Doug Bracewell in the
pace attack if Southee is ruled out.
All-rounder Mitchell Santner would be a like-for-like
replacement for Neesham but McCullum said New Zealand were
considering playing four quicks and spinner Mark Craig on what
is likely to be a fast and bouncy WACA wicket.
"Neil Wagner was outstanding for us when he was operating in
that third seamer role and he's been an integral member of this
team in its turnaround as a test line-up," McCullum added.
"If he's called upon to step in this series, we have total
confidence in him."
New Zealand are unbeaten in their last seven test series but
McCullum said the Black Caps knew they would have to up their
game from Brisbane to keep this one alive going into the third
match in Adelaide.
"We know that we can be a lot better than we were in the
Gabba," he said.
"We've played some outstanding cricket over the last period
of time. We were off the beat at the Gabba, but that doesn't
mean we will be here."
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John
O'Brien)