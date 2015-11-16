WELLINGTON, Nov 16 Highest test scores by New Zealand batsmen after Ross Taylor was dismissed for 290 against Australia on the fourth day of the second test against Australia at the WACA in Perth on Monday. Score Player Opponent Year 302 Brendon McCullum India 2014 299 Martin Crowe Sri Lanka 1991 290 Ross Taylor Australia 2015 274* Stephen Fleming Sri Lanka 2003 267* Bryan Young Sri Lanka 1997 262 Fleming South Africa 2006 259 Glenn Turner West Indies 1972 242* Kane Williamson Sri Lanka 2015 239 Graham Dowling India 1968 230* Bert Sutcliffe India 1955 225 McCullum India 2010 224 Lou Vincent Sri Lanka 2005 224 McCullum India 2014 223* Turner West Indies 1972 222 Nathan Astle England 2002 217* Taylor West Indies 2013 214 Mathew Sinclair West Indies 1999 206 Martyn Donnelly England 1949 204* Sinclair Pakistan 2001 202 Fleming Bangladesh 2004 202 McCullum Pakistan 2014 201 Jesse Ryder India 2009 * indicates not out (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)