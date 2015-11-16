WELLINGTON Highest test scores by New Zealand batsmen after Ross Taylor was dismissed for 290 against Australia on the fourth day of the second test against Australia at the WACA in Perth on Monday.
Score Player Opponent Year
302 Brendon McCullum India 2014
299 Martin Crowe Sri Lanka 1991
290 Ross Taylor Australia 2015
274* Stephen Fleming Sri Lanka 2003
267* Bryan Young Sri Lanka 1997
262 Fleming South Africa 2006
259 Glenn Turner West Indies 1972
242* Kane Williamson Sri Lanka 2015
239 Graham Dowling India 1968
230* Bert Sutcliffe India 1955
225 McCullum India 2010
224 Lou Vincent Sri Lanka 2005
224 McCullum India 2014
223* Turner West Indies 1972
222 Nathan Astle England 2002
217* Taylor West Indies 2013
214 Mathew Sinclair West Indies 1999
206 Martyn Donnelly England 1949
204* Sinclair Pakistan 2001
202 Fleming Bangladesh 2004
202 McCullum Pakistan 2014
201 Jesse Ryder India 2009
* indicates not out
