COLOMBO, Sept 20 Australia coach Tim Nielsen
stepped down on Tuesday after his side clinched a test series
victory over Sri Lanka, Cricket Australia said.
"Tim has been national coach during a period in which we
have had a long list of great champions leave the game and has
been a strong support for new players coming into the side over
that period," Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland
said in a statement on the Cricket Australia website
(www.cricket.com.au).
"I was delighted when he agreed to renew his contract last
year and had encouraged him to apply for the new, expanded and
redesigned Head Coach role that the CA Board approved last month
after the tabling of the Australian Team Performance Review.
"However, I have spoken to Tim and understand and respect
his decision to now begin a new chapter in his professional
life."
Nielsen, who has advised CA he is due to take up a new
Australian cricket role, took over from John Buchanan in 2007.
Last year he was reappointed until the end of the next Ashes
series in England in 2013.
"It has been an honour and a privilege to work with the
Australian cricket team in the role of Head Coach for the last
four and half years," Nielsen, 43, said in the same statement.
"Throughout that period we have had some great success as
well as experiencing some tough times. I have enjoyed every
minute of working hard with the playing group, aiming to give
ourselves the best possible chance of representing Australia to
the very best of our ability."
Australia drew with Sri Lanka in the third and final test in
Colombo on Tuesday to win the series 1-0.
Former state-level wicketkeeper Nielsen coached Australia in
15 test series, winning nine, losing five and drawing one.
Sutherland said CA would seek to appoint an interim, acting
coach for the upcoming October-November tour of South Africa
while recruiting a new head coach.
