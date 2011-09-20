COLOMBO, Sept 20 Australia coach Tim Nielsen
stepped down on Tuesday after his side clinched a test series
victory over Sri Lanka, Cricket Australia said.
"Tim has been national coach during a period in which we
have had a long list of great champions leave the game and has
been a strong support for new players coming into the side over
that period," Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland
said in a statement on the Cricket Australia website
(www.cricket.com.au).
"I was delighted when he agreed to renew his contract last
year and had encouraged him to apply for the new, expanded and
redesigned Head Coach role that the CA Board approved last month
after the tabling of the Australian Team Performance Review.
"However, I have spoken to Tim and understand and respect
his decision to now begin a new chapter in his professional
life."
