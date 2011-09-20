COLOMBO, Sept 20 Australia coach Tim Nielsen stepped down on Tuesday after his side clinched a test series victory over Sri Lanka, Cricket Australia said.

"Tim has been national coach during a period in which we have had a long list of great champions leave the game and has been a strong support for new players coming into the side over that period," Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said in a statement on the Cricket Australia website (www.cricket.com.au).

"I was delighted when he agreed to renew his contract last year and had encouraged him to apply for the new, expanded and redesigned Head Coach role that the CA Board approved last month after the tabling of the Australian Team Performance Review.

"However, I have spoken to Tim and understand and respect his decision to now begin a new chapter in his professional life." (Writing by Justin Palmer in London, editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)