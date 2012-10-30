SYDNEY, Oct 29 Day-night test cricket, possibly
played with a pink, orange or yellow ball, is an inevitability
now the way has been cleared for such matches, Cricket Australia
(CA) chief James Sutherland said on Tuesday.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) decreed on Monday
that countries could agree to play day-night tests and
Sutherland said CA would put them on the agenda when negotiating
all future tours to Australia.
"Test cricket is by definition played on at least three week
days, times when most people are at work or school, and this
limits the ability of fans to attend or watch on TV," he said in
a news release.
"We limit ourselves by staging cricket's premium format at
times when fans often cannot watch.
"We know that the audience for the Perth test, which is on
TV in the evening on the east coast, is up significantly because
fans in the East can tune in after work."
Although he believes 50-over and Twenty20 cricket have
proved that batting is possible under floodlights, Sutherland
conceded finding a ball with the visibility for night play and
the durability required for tests was a stumbling block.
"Finding a test ball that is as easily visible in the day as
it is at night is still a technical work in progress that the
ICC is now leading and it has not yet been possible to predict
when such a ball might be available," he added.
"Experiments with other colours such as pink, orange and
yellow have seen some promising developments in recent times and
Cricket Australia will ... continue to encourage research and
development that delivers a ball with the optimal colour and
durability for test cricket."
