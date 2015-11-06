BRISBANE, Nov 6 Australia's cricket chief James
Sutherland believes beach cricket might be the solution to the
logistical problems facing the sport in its attempts to get onto
the Olympic schedule.
Recognising that the need for purpose-built stadiums in host
countries with no cricketing tradition is a major cost barrier
to Olympic inclusion, Sutherland suggested indoor cricket or a
beach version of the game might fit the bill.
"Cricket on a traditional field is going to be a challenge
in some parts of the world, so there are other ways in which it
could be played," Sutherland told ABC radio on Friday.
"Beach cricket is not a silly idea. Nor is indoor cricket.
"Some of those things are perhaps more practical and
achievable than big cricket fields like we're on right now."
Beach cricket has traditionally been an informal affair but
an Australian brewer sponsored a Tri Nations series involving
retired players from Australia, England and West Indies on
several beaches around the nation in 2007.
Entry to the Olympics brings many benefits, particularly in
countries like China, where the state throws its weight behind
the development of a sport once it is part of the Games.
Concerns over the cost of hosting the Games led the
International Olympic Committee (IOC) to reduce the number of
sports under president Jacques Rogge but the policy has been
reversed under his successor Thomas Bach.
Rugby sevens and golf are on the schedule for Rio de Janeiro
next year while skateboarding and surfing, baseball/softball,
karate and climbing have all been recommended by the organisers
of the Tokyo Olympics for inclusion at the 2020 Summer Games.
"As we understand it, dealing with the nuances of the IOC
can be challenging," Sutherland added.
"We've always been supportive of the idea, we believe it's a
good thing for the broader development of the game.
"There's a whole lot of complexities, but we're optimistic
and certainly will be pushing very hard for that to happen."
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John
O'Brien)