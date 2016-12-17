Dec 17 Pakistan were bowled out for 142 in their first innings before tea on day three of the first day-night test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday, conceding a first-innings lead of 287 runs.

The hosts decided not to enforce the follow-on and will try to bat Pakistan out of the game.

Wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed and Mohammad Amir resumed with Pakistan on 97-8 and built a plucky 54-run partnership before paceman Jackson Bird struck to remove Amir for 21.

The caught behind appeal was turned down by umpire Richard Illingworth but captain Steve Smith successfully reviewed it and the technology showed the paceman had feathered an inside edge through to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade.

Rahat Ali was run out for four to wrap up the innings, dismissed after television replays showed he had not grounded his bat when returning to his crease. Sarfraz was left unbeaten on 59. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)