UPDATE 1-Cricket-New Zealand battle to stumps in good position in third test
* Wicketkeeper top scores with 90 (Updates at close of play)
Dec 11 - Highest test cricket partnerships by wicket after Adam Voges and Shaun Marsh scored 449 for the fourth wicket in the first test between Australia and West Indies at the Bellerive on Friday. Wkt Runs Players Team Opponent Year 1st 415 Neil McKenzie/Graeme Smith SA BAN 2008 2nd 576 Sanath Jayasuriya/Roshan Mahanama SL IND 1997 3rd 624 Kumar Sangakkara/Mahela Jayawardene SL SA 2006 4th 449 Adam Voges/Shaun Marsh AU WI 2015 5th 405 Sid Barnes/Don Bradman AU ENG 1946 6th 365* Kane Williamson/BJ Watling NZ SL 2015 7th 347 Denis Atkinson/Clairmonte Depeiaza WI AU 1955 8th 332 Jonathan Trott/Stuart Broad ENG PAK 2010 9th 195 Mark Boucher/Pat Symcox SA PAK 1998 10th 198 Joe Root/James Anderson ENG IND 2014 * indicates unbroken AU = Australia; BAN = Bangladesh; ENG = England; IND = India; NZ = New Zealand; PAK = Pakistan; SA = South Africa; SL = Sri Lanka; WI = West Indies (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
March 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 123-4) D. Elgar b de Grandhomme 5 T. de Bruyn c Latham b Henry 0 H. Amla b de Grandhomme 50 J. Duminy c Patel b Henry 20 F. du Plessis c Latham b Santner