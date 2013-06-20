LONDON, June 20 Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting will retire from all cricket after playing in the Champions League in October, he said on Thursday.

Ponting, 38, who announced his retirement from international cricket in November last year, is currently playing for English county Surrey.

He will end his glittering career after playing for the Mumbai Indians, his Indian Premier League franchise, in the Champions League.

"While I'm enjoying my cricket as much as ever, it just feels like the right time to finish playing," Ponting told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper, for whom he will write a regular column during the forthcoming England v Australia Ashes test series.

"My body and mind are in great shape and I know I'm going to really enjoy these last few months before the next stage of life begins."

Ponting scored 13,378 runs in 168 tests - the second highest haul in the long history of the game. (Writing by Justin Palmer; Editing by Sonia Oxley)