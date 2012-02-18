MELBOURNE Feb 18 Out-of-form batsman Ricky Ponting is feeling the effects of a long, hot summer of cricket but has no choice but to get on with the job while captain Michael Clarke is injured, Australia coach Mickey Arthur told reporters on Saturday.

Ponting, the second most prolific one-day international batsmen of all time, has managed only 11 runs in four matches of the triangular limited overs tournament against India and Sri Lanka.

In his first match as captain since handing over the reins to Clarke last March, Ponting scored two as Australia fell to a crushing eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in Sydney on Friday.

Ponting will lead Australia against tournament leaders India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday as Clarke recovers from a hamstring strain.

"If I have to be totally honest Ricky is a little bit jaded, like a couple of our test players that have played all summer," South African Arthur said in Brisbane.

"But that is the treadmill of international cricket and they have to find a way to make their performances count and have an impact on the team."

Ponting came into Australia's test series against India under enormous pressure to retain his place in the side but blasted 544 runs at an average of 108 as the hosts whitewashed the tourists 4-0.

Arthur forecast a similar comeback for the 37-year-old Tasmanian in the shorter format and suggested he was too valuable to leave out of the side despite a few failures with the bat.

"A character like Ricky Ponting is someone you want around the team all the time because he's so inspirational, he's still our fittest player and hardest trainer and he trains with the most intensity, he's a fantastic example to every guy who comes into this team," he said.

"Ricky is a class act, there is no way you can write off a champion like Ricky Ponting. He faced those same issues around the first couple of test matches and he came through the test series, had a great series against India and I hope he turns it around tomorrow."

Australia lie second in the Tri-series standings after two wins and two defeats, a point behind India and two above Sri Lanka midway throught the tournament.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)

