Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
Feb 20 A rundown of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's one-day international career in the 50-over format after he was dropped from the team on Monday due to poor form.
* Born: Dec 19, 1974 at Launceton, Tasmania
* Matches: 375 (winning 165 of 230 as captain)
* Debut: Against South Africa at Wellington on Feb. 15, 1995
* Total runs in ODIs: 13,704
* Second highest scorer behind India's Sachin Tendulkar
* Centuries: 30
* Second highest number of tons behind Tendulkar
* Batting average: 42.03
* Highest score: 164
* Wickets: 3
* Won three 50-over World Cups as a player: 1999, 2003, 2007
* Led Australia in the last two World Cup victories
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
