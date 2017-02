PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 10 The third day's second session of the second test between Sri Lanka and Australia was stopped due to rain after only 8 overs were bowled in the post-lunch session on Saturday.

Australia were 411 for seven wickets in their first innings, when the game was halted, leading by 237 runs with Usman Khawaja 13 not out and Ryan Harris 9 not out.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Alastair Himmer)