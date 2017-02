GALLE, Sri Lanka, Sept 2 The third day of the first test between Sri Lanka and Australia has been delayed due to a wet outfield following overnight rain at the Galle international stadium on Friday.

The ground remains covered and with gloomy weather forecast throughout the day, a number of interruptions can be expected in a match that has seen 26 wickets fall in just six sessions.

When play eventually begins, Australia will resume their second innings on 115 for six wickets, an overall lead of 283, after the home team were dismissed for just 105 in 50 overs on the second day. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)