(Corrects number of wickets fallen)

GALLE, Sri Lanka, Sept 3 The fourth day's play of the first test between Sri Lanka and Australia was stopped due to rain after just 21 deliveries could be bowled at the Galle international stadium on Saturday.

Sri Lanka were 126 for five wickets when the players came off, adding six runs in a session that started early due to lost time on previous days.

The hosts face an almost impossible task of reaching the 379-run target they need to win the first match of the three-test series with nearly two full days remaining.

Sri Lanka require a further 253 runs for an unlikely victory while Australia need just five more wickets on a deteriorating pitch that favours the bowlers. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Alastair Himmer)