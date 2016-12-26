MELBOURNE Dec 26 Pakistan were 142 for four wickets when rain stopped play before tea on day one of the second test against Australia in Melbourne on Monday.

Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 62, with Asad Shafiq on four not out at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener in Brisbane by 39 runs. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)