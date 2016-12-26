Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
MELBOURNE Dec 26 Pakistan were 142 for four wickets when rain stopped play before tea on day one of the second test against Australia in Melbourne on Monday.
Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 62, with Asad Shafiq on four not out at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener in Brisbane by 39 runs. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.