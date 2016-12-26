(Updates with delay)

MELBOURNE Dec 26 Rain delayed the resumption of play after tea in the second test between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne on Monday, with the tourists on 142 for four wickets.

Rain brought tea early at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and continued to fall after the third session was due to start.

Opener Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 62, with Asad Shafiq on four not out. Captain Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and chose to bat.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener in Brisbane by 39 runs. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty/Greg Stutchbury)