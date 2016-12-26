Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
MELBOURNE Dec 26 Rain delayed the resumption of play after tea in the second test between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne on Monday, with the tourists on 142 for four wickets.
Rain brought tea early at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and continued to fall after the third session was due to start.
Opener Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 62, with Asad Shafiq on four not out. Captain Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and chose to bat.
Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener in Brisbane by 39 runs. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty/Greg Stutchbury)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.