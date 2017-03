Dec 11 Australians Adam Voges and Shaun Marsh put together the highest fourth wicket partnership in the history of test cricket when their stand reached 438 on the second day of the first test against West Indies in Hobart on Friday. The partnership bettered the 437 that Mahela Jayawardene and Thilan Samaraweera combined to score for Sri Lanka against Pakistan in Karachi in 2009. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)