Dec 11 Australians Adam Voges and Shaun Marsh put together the highest fourth wicket partnership in test cricket with a combined 449 runs on the second day of the first test against West Indies in Hobart on Friday. The Western Australian duo came together with the hosts wobbling at 121-3 just before lunch on day one and batted through all bar a few minutes of three sessions before Marsh was dismissed for 182 almost exactly 24 hours later. Voges had made 269 not out when Australia captain Steve Smith declared on 583-4 during the lunch break and might have been aggrieved that he was not allowed to have a crack at a maiden triple century. The partnership with Marsh, the sixth highest for any wicket in any test, bettered the 437 that Sri Lankans Mahela Jayawardene and Thilan Samaraweera combined to score for the fourth wicket against Pakistan in Karachi in 2009. It was the highest ever partnership Down Under and second highest for any Australian pair, falling just two runs short of the record set by Bill Ponsford and the great Donald Bradman for the second wicket against England at The Oval in 1934. It was also the highest partnership ever put together against West Indies, easily beating the 411 Englishmen Peter May and Colin Cowdrey combined for at Edgbaston in 1957. It was all the more impressive for the fact that both batsmen were over 30, had played only 26 tests between them, and were under pressure for their places in the side. The pair plundered the 449 runs from just 525 balls at a rate of more than five an over. Voges, still in his first year of test cricket after making his debut against West Indies earlier this year at the age of 35, accumulated his career-high score off only 285 balls with 33 fours. It was the highest individual test innings at Hobart's Bellerive Oval, bettering the 209 former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting scored on his home ground against Pakistan in 2010. Righthander Voges has now accumulated 922 runs in 11 tests at an average of 76.83. Lefthander Marsh racked up his highest score in 30 test innings at a relatively more pedestrian rate, facing 266 balls and hitting 15 fours and one thumping six. The 32-year-old studded his innings with some sublime cover drives but fell when he was caught at midwicket by Darren Bravo attempting a slog sweep off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican. Warrican (3-158) was one of two West Indies bowlers with paceman Jerome Taylor (0-108) to concede more than a hundred runs during Australia's innings, although Kemar Roach (0-99) was saved from the indignity only by the declaration. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)