HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka Aug 14 Australia beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the second one-day international at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Scores: Sri Lanka 208 all out in 49.3 overs (K Sangakkara 52) v Australia 211-2 in 38.2 overs (R Ponting 90 not out, M Clarke 58 not out)