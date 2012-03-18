Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
March 18 West Indies beat Australia by five wickets in their second One-Day International at Kingstown, Saint Vincent on Sunday (match reduced to 40 overs per side because of rain)
Scores:
Australia 154-9 from 40 overs (David Hussey 37; Sunil Narine 4-37); West Indies 163-5 from 38 overs (Kieron Pollard 47 not out)
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.