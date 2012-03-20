Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
March 20 West Indies and Australia tied the third one-day international at Kingstown, St Vincent on Tuesday.
Scores:
Australia 220 all out from 49.5 overs (Mike Hussey 67, George Bailey 59; Sunil Narine 3-32)
West Indies 220 all out from 49.4 overs (Andre Russell 37; Shane Watson 3-30)
Five-match series level at 1-1 (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Ed Osmond; Please double-click on the newslink:; for more cricket stories; for more sports stories)
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.