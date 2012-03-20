March 20 West Indies and Australia tied the third one-day international at Kingstown, St Vincent on Tuesday.

Scores:

Australia 220 all out from 49.5 overs (Mike Hussey 67, George Bailey 59; Sunil Narine 3-32)

West Indies 220 all out from 49.4 overs (Andre Russell 37; Shane Watson 3-30)

