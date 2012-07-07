Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
July 7 England beat Australia by eight wickets in the fourth one-day international at Chester-le-Street on Saturday.
England have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
Scores: Australia 200-9 (D. Hussey 70; S. Finn 4-37) v England 201-2 off 47.5 overs (I. Bell 69, J. Trott 64 not out) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.