Cricket-Pakistan's Afridi retires from international cricket
Feb 20 Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has announced his retirement from international cricket, but said he wants to play in his country's domestic league for two more years.
July 10 England beat Australia by seven wickets with 11 balls remaining under the Duckworth-Lewis method in the reduced-overs fifth and final one-day international at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday.
England won the series 4-0.
Scores: Australia 145-7 from 32 overs (G. Bailey 46 not out; R. Bopara 2-8) v England 138-3 from 27.1 overs (A. Cook 58, R. Bopara 52 not out) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
Feb 19 All-rounder Asela Gunaratne struck a superb 84 off 46 balls to inspire Sri Lanka to a dramatic two-wicket victory over Australia in the second Twenty20 International in South Geelong, Victoria on Sunday.
NEW DELHI, Feb 19 Australia skipper Steve Smith will replace Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the Rising Pune Supergiants captain in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise said on Sunday.