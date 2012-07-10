July 10 England beat Australia by seven wickets with 11 balls remaining under the Duckworth-Lewis method in the reduced-overs fifth and final one-day international at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday.

England won the series 4-0.

Scores: Australia 145-7 from 32 overs (G. Bailey 46 not out; R. Bopara 2-8) v England 138-3 from 27.1 overs (A. Cook 58, R. Bopara 52 not out) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)