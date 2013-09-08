UPDATE 1-Cricket-Guptill's blistering ton fashions NZ win over South Africa
* De Villiers' 72 guides Proteas to competitive total (Adds quotes)
Sept 8 Australia beat England by 88 runs in the second one-day international at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday.
Australia lead the five-match series 1-0.
Australia 315-7 from 50 overs (M.Clarke 105, G.Bailey 82, A.Finch 45)
England 227 all out in 44.2 overs (K.Pietersen 60, J.Buttler 75, E.Morgan 54) (Editing by Ed Osmond)
* De Villiers' 72 guides Proteas to competitive total (Adds quotes)
March 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa Innings H. Amla b Patel 40 Q. de Kock c Ronchi b Patel 0 F. du Plessis c Santner b Neesham 67 J. Duminy b Southee 25 A. de Villiers not out 72
BENGALURU, March 1 India opener Murali Vijay on Wednesday promised better catching from his side in the second test against Australia after the hosts spilled several in their sobering defeat in the series opener in Pune.