PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Feb 23 South Africa bowled Australia out for 216 in their second innings on the fourth day to win the second test by 231 runs on Sunday. Scores: South Africa 423 (JP Duminy 123, AB de Villiers 116, D. Elgar 83, F. Du Plessis 55; N. Lyon 5-130) & 270-5 (H. Amla 127 not out) v Australia 246 (D. Warner 70; M. Morkel 3-63, V. Philander 3-68) & 216 (C. Rogers 107, D. Warner 66; D. Steyn 4-55) (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Ed Osmond; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)