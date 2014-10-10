Oct 10 Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second one-day international in Dubai on Friday to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Scores: Pakistan 215 all out in 49.3 overs (Sarfraz Ahmed 65, Ahmed Shehzad 61; Mitchell Johnson 3-40) v Australia 217-5 in 43.2 overs (Glenn Maxwell 76) (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Tony Jimenez)