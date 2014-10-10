Cricket-India's Manohar resigns as ICC chairman
March 15 India's Shashank Manohar has resigned as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to personal reasons, the governing body said on Wednesday.
Oct 10 Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second one-day international in Dubai on Friday to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Scores: Pakistan 215 all out in 49.3 overs (Sarfraz Ahmed 65, Ahmed Shehzad 61; Mitchell Johnson 3-40) v Australia 217-5 in 43.2 overs (Glenn Maxwell 76) (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Tony Jimenez)
* One-day specialist Doherty also calls time (Adds Voges' quotes)
March 15 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Wednesday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bat Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath (capt), Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Sabbir Rahman, Mosadd